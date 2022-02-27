Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Breanna Jolie, from Plant City, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, talks into a sound powered telephone on the flight deck, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 21:06 Photo ID: 7069672 VIRIN: 220227-N-YW264-1149 Resolution: 5347x3565 Size: 846.53 KB Location: US Hometown: PLANT CITY, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Underway [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.