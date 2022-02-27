Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Breanna Jolie, from Plant City, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, talks into a sound powered telephone on the flight deck, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 21:06
|Photo ID:
|7069672
|VIRIN:
|220227-N-YW264-1149
|Resolution:
|5347x3565
|Size:
|846.53 KB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|PLANT CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Underway [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
