Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Breanna Jolie, from Plant City, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, poses for an environmental portrait on the flight deck, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

