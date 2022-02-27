Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Kaden Mathiesen, left, from Manitowoc, Wisconsin, trains Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Breanna Jolie, from Plant City, Florida, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, on how to be an advanced weapons elevator phone talker on the flight deck, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

