    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 9 of 14]

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII (Feb. 19, 2022) Sailors and Marines man the rails aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) as the ship prepares to pull into Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Feb. 19, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are visiting Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the namesake for USS Pearl Harbor (LSD52), while operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    US NAVY
    DEPLOYMENT
    USS PEARL HARBOR
    LSD 52

