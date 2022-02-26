Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot - Capabilities in the Cold [Image 3 of 3]

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Withrow 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard, offload materiel from a U.S. Air Force C-130J from the California Air National Guard during Exercise Arctic during Eagle-Patriot 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. LeAnne (Ian) Withrow

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    VIRIN: 220225-A-VL305-0047
    This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot - Capabilities in the Cold [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ian Withrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

