A U.S. Air Force C-130J from the California Air National Guard lands in Nome, Alaska, to deliver mission-critical training supplies to the 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard, as a part of Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. LeAnne (Ian) Withrow

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 17:07 Photo ID: 7069468 VIRIN: 220226-A-VL305-0045 Resolution: 6057x4038 Size: 11.24 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot - Capabilities in the Cold [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ian Withrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.