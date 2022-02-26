A U.S. Air Force C-130J from the California Air National Guard lands in Nome, Alaska, to deliver mission-critical training supplies to the 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard, as a part of Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. LeAnne (Ian) Withrow
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 17:07
|Photo ID:
|7069468
|VIRIN:
|220226-A-VL305-0045
|Resolution:
|6057x4038
|Size:
|11.24 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot - Capabilities in the Cold [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ian Withrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
