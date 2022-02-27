Côte d'Ivoire CQB

Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldier conducts close quarter battle training at Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Feb. 27, 2022. This year, Flintlock is hosted by Côte d'Ivoire. The exercise is designed to strengthen the ability of key partner nations in the region to counter violent extremist organizations, collaborate across borders and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)

