Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Côte d'Ivoire CQB [Image 6 of 9]

    Côte d'Ivoire CQB

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salgado Rivera 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldier conducts close quarter battle training at Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Feb. 27, 2022. This year, Flintlock is hosted by Côte d'Ivoire. The exercise is designed to strengthen the ability of key partner nations in the region to counter violent extremist organizations, collaborate across borders and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 16:32
    Photo ID: 7069449
    VIRIN: 220227-A-HX098-0048
    Resolution: 5393x3354
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: ABIDJAN, CI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Côte d'Ivoire CQB [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Côte d'Ivoire CQB
    Côte d'Ivoire CQB
    Côte d'Ivoire CQB
    Côte d'Ivoire CQB
    Côte d'Ivoire CQB
    Côte d'Ivoire CQB
    Côte d'Ivoire CQB
    Côte d'Ivoire CQB
    Côte d'Ivoire CQB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    FTX
    Special Operations
    flintlock
    FL22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT