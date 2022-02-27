Côte d'Ivoire CQB

Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldier conducts close quarter battle training at Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Feb. 27, 2022. Flintlock reflects a mutual commitment to countering malign activity and violent extremists throughout the region despite challenges, to include COVID-19. This is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)

