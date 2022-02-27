Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldier conducts close quarter battle training at Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Feb. 27, 2022. Flintlock reflects a mutual commitment to countering malign activity and violent extremists throughout the region despite challenges, to include COVID-19. This is an annual, African-led, combined military and law enforcement exercise that has strengthened key partner-nation forces throughout Africa, in partnership with international special operations forces, since 2005. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 16:33
|Photo ID:
|7069445
|VIRIN:
|220227-A-HX098-0039
|Resolution:
|3660x5468
|Size:
|944.26 KB
|Location:
|ABIDJAN, CI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Côte d'Ivoire CQB [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT