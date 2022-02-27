Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill KC-135 flies over Firestone Grand Prix

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base flies over the Firestone Grand Prix Race in St. Petersburg, Florida, Feb. 27, 2022. MacDill AFB supports flyovers at various events in the Tampa Bay area to strengthen relations and bolster community support. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 13:44
    Photo ID: 7069411
    VIRIN: 220227-F-BQ566-1001
    Resolution: 4852x3882
    Size: 10.79 MB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill KC-135 flies over Firestone Grand Prix, by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Airman Magazine
    United States Air Force
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Firestone Grand Prix

