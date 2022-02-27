A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base flies over the Firestone Grand Prix Race in St. Petersburg, Florida, Feb. 27, 2022. MacDill AFB supports flyovers at various events in the Tampa Bay area to strengthen relations and bolster community support. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 13:44 Photo ID: 7069411 VIRIN: 220227-F-BQ566-1001 Resolution: 4852x3882 Size: 10.79 MB Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill KC-135 flies over Firestone Grand Prix, by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.