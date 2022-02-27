MacDill KC-135 flies over Firestone Grand Prix

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base flies over the Firestone Grand Prix Race in St. Petersburg, Florida, Feb. 27, 2022. MacDill AFB supports flyovers at various events in the Tampa Bay area to strengthen relations and bolster community support. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 13:44
|Photo ID:
|7069411
|VIRIN:
|220227-F-BQ566-1001
|Resolution:
|4852x3882
|Size:
|10.79 MB
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
