PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 25, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Nathaniel Banez, from San Diego, stands as an aircraft handler to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, as it takes off from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 07:31 Photo ID: 7069197 VIRIN: 220225-N-CO548-1233 Resolution: 2268x4032 Size: 278.66 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Night flight operations aboard Mobile Bay [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.