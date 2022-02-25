Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night flight operations aboard Mobile Bay [Image 1 of 4]

    Night flight operations aboard Mobile Bay

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 25, 2022) Sailors conduct a hot refueling on an MH60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 07:31
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night flight operations aboard Mobile Bay [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MOB
    Sailors
    USN
    CG 53
    CSG 3
    HSM 71

