Night flight operations aboard Mobile Bay

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 25, 2022) Sailors conduct a hot refueling on an MH60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 07:31
|Photo ID:
|7069194
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-CO548-1112
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|288.36 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
