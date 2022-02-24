Spruance conducts live-fire exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 24, 2022) Chief Fire Controlman Christina Bledsoe, from Hot Springs, Ark., fires an M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun from the missile deck during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Taylor Crenshaw)

