JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 26, 2022) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with families to answer questions and address concerns with the ongoing progress in restoring and protecting the island’s safe drinking water. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Myers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 21:34 Photo ID: 7069087 VIRIN: 220226-N-ZL062-0002 Resolution: 6503x3811 Size: 10.83 MB Location: AEIA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Tours Red Hill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Sarah Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.