    SECNAV Tours Red Hill [Image 1 of 2]

    SECNAV Tours Red Hill

    AEIA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Myers 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 26, 2022) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with families to answer questions and address concerns with the ongoing progress in restoring and protecting the island’s safe drinking water. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Myers)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 21:34
    Photo ID: 7069087
    VIRIN: 220226-N-ZL062-0002
    Resolution: 6503x3811
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: AEIA, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Tours Red Hill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Sarah Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECNAV Tours Red Hill

    SECNAV
    RedHill
    SafeWaters

