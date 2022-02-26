220226-N-GR718-1152

AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 26, 2022) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro receives a brief on well operation and recovery initiatives from Capt. Burt Hornyak, commanding officer, Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor during a tour of the Red Hill Well in Aiea, Hawaii. Secretary Del Toro is in Hawaii to meet with families and see the progress that has been made in restoring and protecting the island’s safe drinking water. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

