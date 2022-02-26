NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike

U.S. Army Capt. Kevin Krupp assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment receives an award from Polish Col. Sławomir Kojło assigned to 3rd Air Defense Rocket Brigade for exercise Saber Strike 22 at BPTA, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022. 5-4 ADA, a subordinate unit under the10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, is one part of a large and capable network of allied and partner Integrated Air and Missile Defense forces. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clinton Thompson)

