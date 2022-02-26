Polish Soldiers assigned to 3rd Air Defense Rocket Brigade and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment held closing ceremonies for the Poland phase of exercise Saber Strike 22 at BPTA, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022. U.S. presence and commitment to the defense of NATO allies are important symbols of assurance and provide deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clinton Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 13:54 Photo ID: 7068993 VIRIN: 220226-Z-DG833-968 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1018.17 KB Location: PL Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Clinton Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.