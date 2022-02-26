NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike

U.S. Army Capt. Kevin Krupp assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment receives an award from Polish Col. Sławomir Kojło assigned to 3rd Air Defense Rocket Brigade for exercise Saber Strike 22 at BPTA, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries and has been held every 2 years since 2010. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clinton Thompson)

