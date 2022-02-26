NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike

Polish Soldiers assigned to 3rd Air Defense Rocket Brigade and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment held closing ceremonies for the Poland phase of exercise Saber Strike 22 at BPTA, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022. Saber Strike series of exercises have been held on a regular basis since 2010 and demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO, to deterring aggression and to the sovereignty and security of U.S allies. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clinton Thompson)

