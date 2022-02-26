Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike [Image 1 of 5]

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike

    POLAND

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Clinton Thompson 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Polish Soldiers assigned to 3rd Air Defense Rocket Brigade and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment held closing ceremonies for the Poland phase of exercise Saber Strike 22 at BPTA, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries and has been held every 2 years since 2010. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clinton Thompson)

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    10AAMDC

