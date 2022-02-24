Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Museum volunteer in action

    Museum volunteer in action

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Bill Murray, a US Navy Veteran and Volunteer at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, works on a plastic model of USS Massachusetts (BB-59) in the museum’s gallery. The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia and is host to a robust volunteer corps. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Volunteer
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Navy Museum
    Museum Educator

