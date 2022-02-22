Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Exercise

    Photo Exercise

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220222-N-NO901-0015 BAY OF CADIZ (Feb. 22, 2022) Italian aircraft carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi leads the formation in a photo exercise with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Feb. 22, 2022. USS Forrest Sherman is on a regularly scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 08:01
    Photo ID: 7068801
    VIRIN: 220222-N-NO901-0015
    Resolution: 4781x3187
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: N/A, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Exercise, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

    TAGS

    USS Mount Whitney
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Forrest Sherman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT