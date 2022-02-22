220222-N-NO901-0014 BAY OF CADIZ (Feb. 22, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) sails in the Bay of Cadiz during a photo exercise, Feb. 22, 2022. USS Forrest Sherman is on a regularly scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 07:54
|Photo ID:
|7068790
|VIRIN:
|220222-N-NO901-0014
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|N/A, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Photo Exercise, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
