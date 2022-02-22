220222-N-NO901-0014 BAY OF CADIZ (Feb. 22, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) sails in the Bay of Cadiz during a photo exercise, Feb. 22, 2022. USS Forrest Sherman is on a regularly scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)

Photo Exercise, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios