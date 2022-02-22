220222-N-NO901-0012 BAY OF CADIZ (Feb. 22, 2022) Italian aircraft carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi leads the formation in a photo exercise with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Feb. 22, 2022. USS Forrest Sherman is on a regularly scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)
