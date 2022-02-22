Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220222-N-NO901-0006 BAY OF CADIZ (Feb. 22, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) sails in the Bay of Cadiz during a photo exercise, Feb. 22, 2022. USS Forrest Sherman is on a regularly scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Exercise, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

