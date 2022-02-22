220222-N-NO901-0002 BAY OF CADIZ (Feb. 22, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participates in a photo exercise with Italian aircraft carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Feb. 22, 2022. USS Forrest Sherman is on a regularly scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson).
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 04:37
|Photo ID:
|7068583
|VIRIN:
|220222-N-NO901-0002
|Resolution:
|4937x3291
|Size:
|976.91 KB
|Location:
|N/A, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
