    McGrew Point Community Sign (B1 Zone) [Image 2 of 2]

    McGrew Point Community Sign (B1 Zone)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Thompson 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Image of McDrew Point (Zone B1) community sign for stock imagery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Thompson)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 03:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McGrew Point Community Sign (B1 Zone) [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Halsey Terrace Community Sign (Zone F2)
    McGrew Point Community Sign (B1 Zone)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chemical and Organic Compounds Found in Two Zones

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

