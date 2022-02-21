US Polish soldiers train together to increase interoperability

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division observe Polish soldiers conduct mountain training. Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division are currently deployed to Poland to train with and operate alongside our Polish Allies. This event serves as a great opportunity to improve tactical training and increase our interoperability across all domains. (U.S. Marine photo Sgt. Robin Lewis)
