    US Polish soldiers train together to increase interoperability [Image 4 of 5]

    US Polish soldiers train together to increase interoperability

    BIRZCA, POLAND

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Robin Lewis 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division observe Polish soldiers conduct mountain training. Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division are currently deployed to Poland to train with and operate alongside our Polish Allies. This event serves as a great opportunity to improve tactical training and increase our interoperability across all domains.  (U.S. Marine photo Sgt. Robin Lewis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Polish soldiers train together to increase interoperability [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

