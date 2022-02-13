PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 13, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Juan Gonzalez, left, a native of Huntington Station, N.Y., get a haircut from Marine Corps Cpl. Jose Soriano, right, a field artillery cannoneer, assigned to 1/1 Bravo Battery, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), a native of Fort Worth, Texas, in the ship’s hair salon aboard Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 13, 2022. Pearl Harbor, part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 01:26
|Photo ID:
|7068513
|VIRIN:
|220213-N-HV010-1011
|Resolution:
|7934x5292
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
