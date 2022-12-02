USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 12, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Gabrielle Bistriz, a native of Cape Carteret, N.C., cleans the upper receiver of an M4 rifle in the armory aboard Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 12, 2022. Pearl Harbor, part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

