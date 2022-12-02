Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 4 of 6]

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Pearl Harbor

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 12, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Gabrielle Bistriz, a native of Cape Carteret, N.C., cleans the lower receiver of an M4 rifle in the armory aboard Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 12, 2022. Pearl Harbor, part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US NAVY
    DEPLOYMENT
    USS PEARL HARBOR
    LSD 52

