PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 12, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Marayah Camacho, left, a native of Tucson, Ariz., and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Brendan Jackson, right, a native of San Diego, clean M4 rifles in the armory aboard Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 12, 2022. Pearl Harbor, part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 23:39 Photo ID: 7068403 VIRIN: 220212-N-HV010-1047 Resolution: 7751x5170 Size: 2.42 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.