    USS Forrest Sherman Underway Replenishment

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors perform refueling operations aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201), Feb 18. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 23:24
    Photo ID: 7068380
    VIRIN: 220218-N-CF580-0038
    Resolution: 5893x3929
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: N/A, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Underway Replenishment, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Refueling

    guided-missile destroyer

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

    TAGS

    underway replenishment

