USS Forrest Sherman Underway Replenishment

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors perform refueling operations aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201), Feb 18. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).
02.18.2022
02.25.2022
|7068379
|220218-N-CF580-0025
|5493x3662
|2.5 MB
|N/A, US
|3
|1
