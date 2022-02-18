USS Forrest Sherman Underway Replenishment

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2022) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Ryan Easler observes as Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joseph Harris fires the messenger line from the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) to underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201), Feb 18. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).

