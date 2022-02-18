Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Forrest Sherman Underway Replenishment

    USS Forrest Sherman Underway Replenishment

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2022) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Ryan Easler observes as Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joseph Harris fires the messenger line from the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) to underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201), Feb 18. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 22:57
    Photo ID: 7068355
    VIRIN: 220218-N-CF580-0013
    Resolution: 5630x3753
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: N/A, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Underway Replenishment, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    guided-missile destroyer

    Gunner's Mate

    Fire Controlman

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

    TAGS

    underway replenishment

