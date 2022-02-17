ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) An MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60 conducts refueling operations on the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), Feb 17. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 22:44 Photo ID: 7068350 VIRIN: 220217-N-CF580-0096 Resolution: 3336x2224 Size: 872.97 KB Location: N/A, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Forrest Sherman Flight Operations, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.