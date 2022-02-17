Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Forrest Sherman Flight Operations

    USS Forrest Sherman Flight Operations

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) An MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 60 conducts refueling operations on the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), Feb 17. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 22:44
    Photo ID: 7068350
    VIRIN: 220217-N-CF580-0096
    Resolution: 3336x2224
    Size: 872.97 KB
    Location: N/A, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Flight Operations, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    guided-missile destroyer

    flight deck

    MH-60 Seahawk

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

    TAGS

    flight operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT