USS Forrest Sherman Man Overboard Drill

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Nickolas Dioneda, a search and rescue swimmer, participates in a man overboard drill aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), Feb 17. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).

