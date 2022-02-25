WHISTLER, Ala. (Feb 25, 2022) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Joshua Jarrell, left, and Cmdr. David Tickle, from the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Color Guard pose for a photo at Prichard Preparatory School during Mobile Navy Week, Feb. 25. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 21:44 Photo ID: 7068338 VIRIN: 220225-N-PS473-2125 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.1 MB Location: WHISTLER, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220225-N-PS473-2125 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Eric Garst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.