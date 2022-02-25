MOBILE, Ala. (Feb 25, 2022) Sailors take a group photo at Baker High School during Navy Week Mobile, Alabama, Feb. 25. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 21:38 Photo ID: 7068326 VIRIN: 220225-N-PS473-1043 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.22 MB Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220225-N-PS473-1043 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Eric Garst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.