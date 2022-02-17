ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) Ensign Matthew McClelland, a search and rescue swimmer, participates in a man overboard drill aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), Feb 17. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 21:37
|Photo ID:
|7068320
|VIRIN:
|220217-N-CF580-0005
|Resolution:
|4650x3100
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|N/A, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Forrest Sherman Man Overboard Drill, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
