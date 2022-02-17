ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) Ensign Matthew McClelland, a search and rescue swimmer, participates in a man overboard drill aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), Feb 17. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 21:37 Photo ID: 7068320 VIRIN: 220217-N-CF580-0005 Resolution: 4650x3100 Size: 1.29 MB Location: N/A, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Forrest Sherman Man Overboard Drill, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.