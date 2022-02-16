USS Forrest Sherman Small Arms Gun Shoot

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class George Rockley leads a small arms gun shoot aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), Feb 16. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).

