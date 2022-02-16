ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class George Rockley leads a small arms gun shoot aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), Feb 16. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 21:06
|Photo ID:
|7068316
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-CF580-0035
|Resolution:
|4834x3223
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|N/A, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Forrest Sherman Small Arms Gun Shoot, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
