Capt. Philip Lange, 14th Airlift Squadron pilot, goes through a pre-flight checklist at North Air Field, North, South Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Airlift squadrons conduct training such as these consistently to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 18:10
|Photo ID:
|7068206
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-JT564-0331
|Resolution:
|5841x3886
|Size:
|12.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 14th AS conducts local airdrop training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Christian Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
