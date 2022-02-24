Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th AS conducts local airdrop training [Image 9 of 10]

    14th AS conducts local airdrop training

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Capt. Philip Lange, 14th Airlift Squadron pilot, goes through a pre-flight checklist at North Air Field, North, South Carolina, Feb. 24, 2022. Airlift squadrons conduct training such as these consistently to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

    Airlift
    Pilot
    Airdrop
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Loadmaster
    1CTCS

