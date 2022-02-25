Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Years of hardship makes for inspirational, compassionate Civilian Airman [Image 3 of 3]

    Years of hardship makes for inspirational, compassionate Civilian Airman

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Brenda Myers, Human Resource Specialist at Air Force Materiel Command, is seen here in grade school. Myers spent a large portion of her childhood in foster care, where she developed a unique sense of resiliency that helped her persevere through life challenges.

    Diversity
    Black History Month
    AFMC
    People of AFMC

