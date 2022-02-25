Brenda Myers, Human Resource Specialist at Air Force Materiel Command, is seen here in grade school. Myers spent a large portion of her childhood in foster care, where she developed a unique sense of resiliency that helped her persevere through life challenges.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 17:16
|Photo ID:
|7068168
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-PA187-001
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|116.31 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Years of hardship makes for inspirational, compassionate Civilian Airman [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
