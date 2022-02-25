Brenda Myers, Human Resource Specialist at Air Force Materiel Command, is shown at college age where she worked in student aid for the military, assisting with the Air Force, Army and Marines and was an Air Force Reservist for 22 years.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 17:16
|Photo ID:
|7068166
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-PA187-003
|Resolution:
|320x578
|Size:
|31.7 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Years of hardship makes for inspirational, compassionate Civilian Airman [Image 3 of 3], by Kayla Prather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
