U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Terrence A. Adams, Military Deputy Director of Concepts and Strategy Air Force Futures, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, smiles during the Diversity and Inclusion Brown Bag at the Cressman Dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. Adams led the panel discussion regarding diversity and inclusion, opening the floor for attendees to discuss important topics with senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

