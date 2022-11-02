Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigadier General Adams promotes D&I at Goodfellow [Image 2 of 4]

    Brigadier General Adams promotes D&amp;I at Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Peterson, 17th Training Wing chapel operations non-commissioned officer in charge, asks a question during the Diversity and Inclusion Brown Bag at the Cressman Dining Facility, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. The panel included senior leaders from the 17th TRW, as well as Brig. Gen. Terrence A. Adams, Military Deputy Director of Concepts and Strategy Air Force Futures, Headquarters U.S. Air Force and Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, Air Force Special Operations Command chief enlisted manager. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 17:15
    Photo ID: 7068163
    VIRIN: 220211-F-ED409-2293
    Resolution: 4593x3674
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Adams promotes D&I at Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brigadier General Adams promotes D&amp;I at Goodfellow
    Brigadier General Adams promotes D&amp;I at Goodfellow
    Brigadier General Adams promotes D&amp;I at Goodfellow
    Brigadier General Adams promotes D&amp;I at Goodfellow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brigadier General Adams promotes D&amp;I at Goodfellow

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brigadier General Adams promotes D&I at Goodfellow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT