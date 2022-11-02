Brigadier General Adams promotes D&I at Goodfellow

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Peterson, 17th Training Wing chapel operations non-commissioned officer in charge, asks a question during the Diversity and Inclusion Brown Bag at the Cressman Dining Facility, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. The panel included senior leaders from the 17th TRW, as well as Brig. Gen. Terrence A. Adams, Military Deputy Director of Concepts and Strategy Air Force Futures, Headquarters U.S. Air Force and Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, Air Force Special Operations Command chief enlisted manager. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

