    Brigadier General Adams promotes D&I at Goodfellow [Image 1 of 4]

    Brigadier General Adams promotes D&amp;I at Goodfellow

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Attendees pose for a group photo at the Diversity and Inclusion Brown Bag at the Cressman Dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. Over 50 permanent party service members attended the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 17:15
    Photo ID: 7068162
    VIRIN: 220211-F-ED409-2440
    Resolution: 5291x1696
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
