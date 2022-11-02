Attendees pose for a group photo at the Diversity and Inclusion Brown Bag at the Cressman Dining Facility, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. Over 50 permanent party service members attended the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 17:15 Photo ID: 7068162 VIRIN: 220211-F-ED409-2440 Resolution: 5291x1696 Size: 5.25 MB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brigadier General Adams promotes D&I at Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.