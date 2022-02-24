Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers train with their Polish Allies during combined training event

    Paratroopers train with their Polish Allies during combined training event

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and Polish soldiers from the 21st Rifle Brigade exit a CH-47 Chinook during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Location: NOWA DEBA, PL
