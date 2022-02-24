U.S. Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and Polish soldiers from the 21st Rifle Brigade exit a CH-47 Chinook during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7068161
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-UV471-119
|Resolution:
|5625x4018
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paratroopers train with their Polish Allies during combined training event [Image 14 of 14], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT