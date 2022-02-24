Paratroopers train with their Polish Allies during combined training event

U.S. Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and Polish soldiers from the 21st Rifle Brigade exit a CH-47 Chinook during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

