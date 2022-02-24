A U.S. Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division teaches a Polish soldier assigned to the 21st Rifle Brigade about U.S. weapon systems during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The training event allowed the Allies to get to know each other’s equipment, capabilities and tactics to enhance our readiness and strengthen our NATO Alliance.



The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to train with and operate alongside our Polish Allies. This event serves as a great opportunity to improve tactical training and increase our interoperability across all domains. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 16:59 Photo ID: 7068157 VIRIN: 220224-A-UV471-118 Resolution: 4565x3261 Size: 3.33 MB Location: NOWA DEBA, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paratroopers train with their Polish Allies during combined training event [Image 14 of 14], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.