    Paratroopers train with their Polish Allies during combined training event [Image 13 of 14]

    Paratroopers train with their Polish Allies during combined training event

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A U.S. Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division teaches a Polish soldier assigned to the 21st Rifle Brigade about U.S. weapon systems during a combined training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, Feb. 24, 2022. The training event allowed the Allies to get to know each other’s equipment, capabilities and tactics to enhance our readiness and strengthen our NATO Alliance.

    The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to train with and operate alongside our Polish Allies. This event serves as a great opportunity to improve tactical training and increase our interoperability across all domains. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers train with their Polish Allies during combined training event [Image 14 of 14], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

