    Bremerton Post Office Renamed in Honor of John Henry Turpin [Image 3 of 3]

    Bremerton Post Office Renamed in Honor of John Henry Turpin

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Chief Information Systems Technician Frank Miller, assigned to Naval Base Kitsap, speaks during a renaming commemoration ceremony for the John Henry Turpin Post Office Building in Bremerton, Washington Feb. 24, 2022. The post office was renamed in honor Chief Gunner's Mate John Henry "Dick" Turpin, a long-time Bremerton resident and one of the first African American chief petty officers in the Navy. Turpin served for more than three decades and survived two shipboard explosions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 15:43
    Photo ID: 7067932
    VIRIN: 220224-N-CE703-1074
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bremerton Post Office Renamed in Honor of John Henry Turpin [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ian Zagrocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Post Office
    Navy
    Sailor
    Black History Month
    Navy Chief
    John Henry Turpin

