Bremerton Post Office Renamed in Honor of John Henry Turpin

Chief Information Systems Technician Frank Miller, assigned to Naval Base Kitsap, speaks during a renaming commemoration ceremony for the John Henry Turpin Post Office Building in Bremerton, Washington Feb. 24, 2022. The post office was renamed in honor Chief Gunner's Mate John Henry "Dick" Turpin, a long-time Bremerton resident and one of the first African American chief petty officers in the Navy. Turpin served for more than three decades and survived two shipboard explosions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)

